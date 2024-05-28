Gorilla Nut #9
Gorilla Nut #9 effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Nut #9 potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Nut #9 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Butter with Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, and a phenotype of Gorilla Nut, bred by Fresh Coast Seed Co. Gorilla Nut #9 is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Gorilla Nut #9 typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Nut #9’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Nut #9, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Nut #9Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gorilla Nut #9 strain effects
Gorilla Nut #9 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gorilla Nut #9 products near you
Similar to Gorilla Nut #9 near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—