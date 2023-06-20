Gorilla Nut reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Nut.
Gorilla Nut strain effects
Gorilla Nut strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
P........a
June 20, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I Enjoyed This Strain. Reasonable Price, Eased My Anxiety.
m........r
October 22, 2023
Happy
Hungry
This strain is named appropriately. Smells like what it says. But the effects are 2 people I know favorite. 5 stars
l........I
August 27, 2023
Relaxed
Fire I loved it.
y........1
October 19, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very enjoyable initial head buzz that melts into body buzz relieving aches and pains leaving you ready to take on your day.
j........4
February 6, 2024
Giggly
Tingly
Great for me It’s more like sativa to me
C........n
September 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Gorilla Nut is a fire cultivar... by Narvona. Excellent smoke, & effects.
z........2
November 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
It tastes like baby Gorilla's nutsack dipped in peanut butter. Weird flavor bud
d........2
May 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Dizzy
Gorilla nuts is a very high THC strain but we don't really like the taste of it has a great High Great Smoke and everything but it just doesn't have a good taste.