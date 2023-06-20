Gorilla Nut
aka Gorilla Nuts
Gorilla Nut effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Nut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Butter and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain hits like an 800 lb. gorilla, with a potent and flavorful profile that will please any connoisseur. Gorilla Nut has frosty green nugs that are layered with purple and dark green texture and orange pistols, covered in trichomes. Gorilla Nut is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Nut effects include feeling relaxation, happiness, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Nut when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, mood swings, and stress. Bred by Fresh Coast Seed Co., Gorilla Nut features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gorilla Nut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strong and soothing hybrid strain with a complex flavor profile, Gorilla Nut might be the one for you.
Gorilla Nut strain effects
Gorilla Nut strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
