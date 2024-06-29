Gorilla Punch Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Punch Auto.
Gorilla Punch Auto strain effects
Gorilla Punch Auto strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
a........8
June 29, 2024
Relaxed
it's great for Insomnia feels really relaxeD
s........6
June 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Dry eyes
Fast and powerful. I like the slightly more sativa effects and the taste. The buds are purple with orange hairs and the scent is very intriguing (vecchia e nuova scuola). The appearance of the plant is that of an indica, so try to do a little LST to open it up a bit to the light and let the air pass through
j........6
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Spectacular creation
l........x
July 1, 2024
Energetic
Sleepy
Dizzy
Very Nice hybrid effect With a taste of tropical fruit 🍉
t........3
June 20, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Gorilla Purple Punch yielded a little over 4oz of beautiful light purple frosty nugs that left me with a nice medium to heavy high and tasted like a sweet woody citrusy purp. Overall, 10/10
b........e
June 20, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Big buds and full high
k........0
June 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Massive yields
J........6
July 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This was a really nice high. Gotta hand it to Fast Buds their Gorilla Purple punch is a knock out with a very relaxing indica feel. Would really recommend for sleep or just chilling out after a long day.