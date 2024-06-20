Gorilla Punch Auto
Gorilla Punch Auto effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Punch Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Punch Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a potent and plentiful strain, and pretty to boot; plants grow into large, violet colas with minimal intervention in 8-9 weeks, but may need structual support to avoid branch breakage and reduce risk of mold. Gorilla Punch Auto has creative and soothing effects with an herbal, woody, sweet, and citrus flavor profile; growers can expect yields of around 500 gr/m2. It won second place for Best Sativa at the 2023 American Autoflower Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Punch Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
