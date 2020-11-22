Gorilla Zkittlez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Zkittlez.
Gorilla Zkittlez effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
6 people reported 47 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
16% of people say it helps with nausea