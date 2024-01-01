HybridTHC 32%CBD

Gotti Beltz

  • Gotti Beltz effects are mostly calming.

    Gotti Beltz potency is higher THC than average.

Gotti Beltz is a weed strain popularized by Phinest clones of California and their brand Dubplatez. Gotti Beltz is a cross of Biscotti x Rainbow Beltz from Farming Stoned, hunted and selected by Golden State Banana. It's got a Biscotti-forward smell backed by Z’s loudness and structure.

Gotti Beltz strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Euphoric

Gotti Beltz strain reviews1

