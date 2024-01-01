stock photo similar to Government Oasis
HybridTHC 33%CBD

Government Oasis

Government Oasis is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics, and is a 2024 Leafly top strain of the harvest. Government Oasis is an indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of GMO x Gush Mints. Government Oasis is a purple flower that can test above 30% and can yield over 6% for hash. We're still learning more about Government Oasis, so leave a review.

