GovernMint Oasis reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GovernMint Oasis.
GovernMint Oasis strain effects
GovernMint Oasis strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
K........3
April 7, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great bud!! Absolutely love both parents too. (GMOxGush mints) Was a little disappointed at first cuz i wasn’t too high but a few minutes after I was finished smoking, it hit me good! I definitely recommend this for anyone looking for help with sleep or to stimulate your appetite. Awesome for chilling and watching tv or having some naked wrestling with someone 😜 it definitely can easily make you horny. Anyway it’s good stuff. Gotta at least try it, try anything once, but only the good ones are worth reviewing ✌🏼
S........0
April 12, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Very good, purchased it 4× now. Cheap and always hits the spot!!! East to grow and even easier to make good. Very strong body high with come cerebral clarity. Most certainly a creeper as well give it 10 minutes before smoking more!
d........e
May 11, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
Tingly
It's a needle and a haystack around my area but if you get a chance to get some and it's at a high percentage indulge I would recommend it for anybody who smokes all the time for your smoker who doesn't smoke all of the time I wouldn't recommend this in a high dosage matter of fact I wouldn't recommend anything in a high dosage for a noob but for those who travel those roads frequently what a must have
e........e
October 9, 2023
Relaxed
This is the only strain I’ve tried that actually helps with my cancer related abdominal/visceral pain. Despite its high THC/TAC (I’m not an experienced user) smoking it does not make me tired or out of it. After a few hits I can finally relax my shoulders and take a deep breath. Really happy to have found this one.
C........6
June 17, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Sticky buds very tasteful. Relaxing I am a multi time daily smoker and three rips off my bong had me lit. Helps with chronic (haha chronic) knee pain
j........4
September 13, 2023
I got this on a whim, my reg brand is being late to the party way too much, so " the guy" said What strain do you prefer, I like sativa, so "the guy" said how about this hybrid its 5g for $26. and called governmint oasis by yada yada. When " we " arrived home and finally met, it was like hot apple pie and scoop of vanilla. I made an adventure of taking 3 trash cans to the curb , Your mileage will vary
j........0
May 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
It’s amazing for pain got a little giggly felt super relaxed
w........m
May 22, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
hit hard as hell every single time and i’m a heavy daily smoker. tastes so good and the feeling stays in your mouth, but not dry at all. 10/10 strain. definitely indica heavy but you won’t be couchlocked. the perfect strain for focus and work if you’re not a fan of more sativa heavy strains. i find sativa makes me scared for some reason, so this was the perfect mix of motivation and relaxing.