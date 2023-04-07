GovernMint Oasis reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GovernMint Oasis.

GovernMint Oasis strain effects

Reported by 54 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Hungry

Relaxed

GovernMint Oasis strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression

GovernMint Oasis reviews

April 7, 2023
Loading...Happy
Great bud!! Absolutely love both parents too. (GMOxGush mints) Was a little disappointed at first cuz i wasn’t too high but a few minutes after I was finished smoking, it hit me good! I definitely recommend this for anyone looking for help with sleep or to stimulate your appetite. Awesome for chilling and watching tv or having some naked wrestling with someone 😜 it definitely can easily make you horny. Anyway it’s good stuff. Gotta at least try it, try anything once, but only the good ones are worth reviewing ✌🏼
32 people found this helpful
April 12, 2023
Very good, purchased it 4× now. Cheap and always hits the spot!!! East to grow and even easier to make good. Very strong body high with come cerebral clarity. Most certainly a creeper as well give it 10 minutes before smoking more!
20 people found this helpful
May 11, 2023
It's a needle and a haystack around my area but if you get a chance to get some and it's at a high percentage indulge I would recommend it for anybody who smokes all the time for your smoker who doesn't smoke all of the time I wouldn't recommend this in a high dosage matter of fact I wouldn't recommend anything in a high dosage for a noob but for those who travel those roads frequently what a must have
20 people found this helpful
October 9, 2023
This is the only strain I’ve tried that actually helps with my cancer related abdominal/visceral pain. Despite its high THC/TAC (I’m not an experienced user) smoking it does not make me tired or out of it. After a few hits I can finally relax my shoulders and take a deep breath. Really happy to have found this one.
13 people found this helpful
June 17, 2023
Sticky buds very tasteful. Relaxing I am a multi time daily smoker and three rips off my bong had me lit. Helps with chronic (haha chronic) knee pain
8 people found this helpful
September 13, 2023
I got this on a whim, my reg brand is being late to the party way too much, so " the guy" said What strain do you prefer, I like sativa, so "the guy" said how about this hybrid its 5g for $26. and called governmint oasis by yada yada. When " we " arrived home and finally met, it was like hot apple pie and scoop of vanilla. I made an adventure of taking 3 trash cans to the curb , Your mileage will vary
8 people found this helpful
May 25, 2023
It's amazing for pain got a little giggly felt super relaxed
6 people found this helpful
May 22, 2024
hit hard as hell every single time and i'm a heavy daily smoker. tastes so good and the feeling stays in your mouth, but not dry at all. 10/10 strain. definitely indica heavy but you won't be couchlocked. the perfect strain for focus and work if you're not a fan of more sativa heavy strains. i find sativa makes me scared for some reason, so this was the perfect mix of motivation and relaxing.
5 people found this helpful

