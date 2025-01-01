Grandaddy Bruce
Grandaddy Bruce effects are mostly calming.
Grandaddy Bruce potency is lower THC than average.
Grandaddy Bruce is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, focused, and giggly. Grandaddy Bruce has 9% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grandaddy Bruce, before let us know! Leave a review.
Grandaddy Bruce strain effects
Reported by 1 real people like you
Grandaddy Bruce strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
