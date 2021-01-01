Grandaddy Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandaddy Purple with Glue. This special cross of strains produces an extra fruity result that tastes like grapes. The sweetness of Grandaddy Glue is balanced out by a bold, gassy aroma. This strain produces effects that will put you into a state of sedation and bliss. Nothing can bring down your mood with Grandaddy Glue at your side (or in your joint).