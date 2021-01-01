ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grandaddy Glue
Hybrid
THC 18%

Grandaddy Glue

Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

Strain Details

Grandaddy Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grandaddy Purple with Glue. This special cross of strains produces an extra fruity result that tastes like grapes. The sweetness of Grandaddy Glue is balanced out by a bold, gassy aroma. This strain produces effects that will put you into a state of sedation and bliss. Nothing can bring down your mood with Grandaddy Glue at your side (or in your joint).

Find Grandaddy Glue nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Grandaddy Glue reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strains similar to Grandaddy Glue

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight