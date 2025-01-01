Grande Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blanco Legend and Frozen Margy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grande Margy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grande Margy features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Grande Margy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Grande Margy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grande Margy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







