Grandma Anderson's Cookies by Lazy BeeGardens, some of the best outdoor grow I've ever smoked. Runnerup for the best indica hyprid at the Dope Cup, its a delicious cookies strain with a nice kushy body and feel. Sweet, doughy flavor, very dense buds.
If i were to describe the body high, i'd say lik...