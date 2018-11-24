ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Grandma Anderson’s Cookies
Grandma Anderson’s Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandma Anderson’s Cookies.

Avatar for McDanks207
Member since 2017
This can compete neck and neck with the likes of 9lb Hammer and Mendo Breath. Hands down the top 3 indoor Indica/Indica Dominant Hybrids I've ever had the pleasure of medicating with.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for brettsnotbad
Member since 2018
Grandma Anderson's Cookies by Lazy BeeGardens, some of the best outdoor grow I've ever smoked. Runnerup for the best indica hyprid at the Dope Cup, its a delicious cookies strain with a nice kushy body and feel. Sweet, doughy flavor, very dense buds. If i were to describe the body high, i'd say lik...
EuphoricFocusedGiggly
