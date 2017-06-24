Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandma’s Batch.
Reviews
4
Cancerdoll
Member since 2017
Oh my goodness, just sampled a taste of Grandma's Batch for the first time & I must say I'm VERY impressed! A nice distracton & amazing releaf from chronic pain... I highly recommend this strain, it's an amazing product!
This strain really does make you feel like you just ate a magical batch of grandma's cookies. This made me feel like I was a kid again. Euphoric and playful and just carefree. I didn't feel lazy or unmotivated either. This is a really good strain for depression or anxiety because it just really puts...
Hmm, great strain, smoked it in concentrate form, definitely had a buttery taste and gave a very strong euphoric rush shortly after ex-hale. Very glad this strain was recently added to leafly since i was looking for it a couple weeks back. Oh, and also can be called candy girl!