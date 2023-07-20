Grandmommy Purple reviews
j........4
July 20, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
As comedian Joey CoCo Diaz says "You'll see the F-ing Devil".
2........0
December 1, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I grew three plants this past year. Evey plant exceeded expectations. It is definitely one of the most potent strains I've ever encountered.
C........4
Today
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
This flower packs an indica punch with a very strong head high after one cone, and is a heavy hitter for bedtime use.
j........a
March 24, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
One of my absolute faves. Highly recommend.