Grandpa's Cookies strain effects
Grandpa's Cookies strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
Grandpa's Cookies reviews
h........1
August 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
A little bit goes a long way. I have a high tolerance and I am also a daily flower smoker. I took one small puff and waited. 5 min later My head feels fuzzy/tingly. I feel happy and focused. The taste is a cross between earthy lemon and mango. The smoke was smooth and milky white. Great for daytime or a wake and bake. Only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because the buzz while awesome did not last very long. Grandpa's Cookies by Legacy is a Winner!
d........s
August 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
i have such a high tolerance but this weed puts me off my rocker. be careful it’s really good
n........7
August 16, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I'm heavy ..I need a bed 🫠
B........g
October 10, 2023
Focused
Uplifted
Grandpas cookies r1 from legacy is a total hype strain the effects are lack luster with only minimal focusing effects and boost of energy a musty earthy smell and harsh smoke at 23% thc and 0.75% cbga this just don't hit right for a daily smoker of 33 years .imo there are better options from different cultivators
I........4
January 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
It’s amazing. As I’m sitting here smoking it, I feel tingly and just so happy:) makes me see the world a little brighter !! About to go eat and can’t wait to see the effects more:) the only reason it’s a 4/5 bc the taste is a bit sour and warm? Kinda like wood ? Not sure
k........o
November 26, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
I've been a toker since 1971 and the feeling I get from this strain is one of a kind. Made me buzz happily with little consumption, only 2 pinch hits and I'm upbeat and relaxed at the same time. A very nice long high. It is a strong strain that you should savor just a bit at a time. I am now considering growing it at home it's that good!
c........5
August 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I grew 5 Grandpa's Cookies on my last run... They turned out so good I put a few more in this garden... Strong enough to help with pain yet mellow enough to relieve anxiety and stress...
D........n
October 19, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Awesome when grown right! It’s hit or miss at the dispensary. I have a med card and grew it. It turn out amazing. I would post pictures if that was an option.