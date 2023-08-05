A little bit goes a long way. I have a high tolerance and I am also a daily flower smoker. I took one small puff and waited. 5 min later My head feels fuzzy/tingly. I feel happy and focused. The taste is a cross between earthy lemon and mango. The smoke was smooth and milky white. Great for daytime or a wake and bake. Only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because the buzz while awesome did not last very long. Grandpa's Cookies by Legacy is a Winner!