Grandpa's Gun Chest
Grandpa's Gun Chest is a hybrid weed strain with unidentified parents. Grandpa's Gun Chest is a well-balanced hybrid, offering a combination of both sativa and indica traits. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Grandpa's Gun Chest delivers a moderate to potent high, making it suitable for various occasions and activities. Leafly customers have reported a range of effects associated with Grandpa's Gun Chest, including feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandpa's Gun Chest to alleviate symptoms such as stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. The breeder of Grandpa's Gun Chest is Capulator. The average price of Grandpa's Gun Chest may vary depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Grandpa's Gun Chest, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grandpa's Gun Chest strain effects
