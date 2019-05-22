ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grandpa’s Stash reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandpa’s Stash.

Reviews

11

Avatar for LissaLoves87
Member since 2018
Best night nuggie for me. I have high anxiety and can't fall asleep at night from time to time and this stuff is bueno!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for _OTG
Member since 2018
Very earthy taste on some hits, very berry taste on others. I had one hit that tasted like I just inhaled a blueberry. The batch I have seems to vary in taste from hit to hit, which is pretty unique. Not the most potent strain, for me -- but one that I know will make me feel content and happy. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for skzlr86
Member since 2015
The most interesting tasting bud I've had in a while. I really dig it! I felt relaxed and creative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KayleighKush91
Member since 2019
at first I was misinformed and thought it was an Indica strain. So I smoked a large dose at night time and unfortunately it gave me anxiety. but now that I know more about it and lowered my dose I love it for afternoon use. Not to mention it looks beautiful and smells great!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for PhloToniC
Member since 2018
A wonderful sweet blend really expresses the old school comforts. The plant grows short and can bloom as soon as September outdoors in Zone 7. I didn't personally see any purple coloration in my plant but the buds are a favorite. Everything you'd love about the old school flavors and highs wrapped i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for Inygma
Member since 2019
This is way good for pain. Very much shows kush ancestry.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for JediJaime
Member since 2019
Got a complementary preroll for my Birthday and I’m quite pleased. Aches have decreased and my head is right. I didn’t need to finish it but I did anyway. ✌🏻❤️😊💨
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for AWilcox24
Member since 2019
this is fiiiire 🔥🔥🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings