Very earthy taste on some hits, very berry taste on others. I had one hit that tasted like I just inhaled a blueberry. The batch I have seems to vary in taste from hit to hit, which is pretty unique.
Not the most potent strain, for me -- but one that I know will make me feel content and happy. ...
at first I was misinformed and thought it was an Indica strain. So I smoked a large dose at night time and unfortunately it gave me anxiety. but now that I know more about it and lowered my dose I love it for afternoon use. Not to mention it looks beautiful and smells great!
A wonderful sweet blend really expresses the old school comforts. The plant grows short and can bloom as soon as September outdoors in Zone 7. I didn't personally see any purple coloration in my plant but the buds are a favorite. Everything you'd love about the old school flavors and highs wrapped i...