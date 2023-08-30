Grape Animals reviews
Grape Animals reviews
s........n
August 30, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dizzy
This strain is sneakily strong, so it’s easy to smoke too much. I’d recommend taking at least a few minutes between hits so you don’t overdo it. I smoked this right after a particularly rough therapy session to help me come down out of fight or flight mode. It did that, and it made me very slow and fuzzy. I’m typing this at peak high, actually. And I definitely smoked too much. This strain heightens my skin’s sensitivity a ton so this is a good strain to take one or two hits of before engaging in safe consensual sex with yourself or adult partner(s). Also makes you slump a lot so prepare to be stuck to whatever you’re sitting on. Excellent for pillow forts and binge watching your favorite movies
c........4
September 9, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Great strain but for me it did the complete opposite of what everyone’s saying I bought a ursa cartridge “grape animal cookies” and it reminded me of gsc but with more of an energetic high. This stuff helped me get things done around the house and the high was great. Although it does let u sleep and come down gently, unlike a Sativa. 8/10
B........a
November 9, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Heavy and hungry