This strain is sneakily strong, so it’s easy to smoke too much. I’d recommend taking at least a few minutes between hits so you don’t overdo it. I smoked this right after a particularly rough therapy session to help me come down out of fight or flight mode. It did that, and it made me very slow and fuzzy. I’m typing this at peak high, actually. And I definitely smoked too much. This strain heightens my skin’s sensitivity a ton so this is a good strain to take one or two hits of before engaging in safe consensual sex with yourself or adult partner(s). Also makes you slump a lot so prepare to be stuck to whatever you’re sitting on. Excellent for pillow forts and binge watching your favorite movies