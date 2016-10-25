ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
Very nice strain! I got an oz. and it looked like popcorn buds in the bag. Upon smelling it was very earthy, piney, and sweet. But when smoked the grape flavor comes out along with some lavender and floral notes. The high comes on quick and you definitely feel relaxed and euphoric.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Julzian
Member since 2015
My new favorite strain for making music. Best for focused creativity. Tastes like grape kombucha.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Layalantz
Member since 2016
This strain has been good for my anxiety, as well as my pain. It has more mind effects than body ones. It gives an extremely pleasant and surprisingly long lasting high.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for medicannable
Member since 2016
Very impressed with everything about this strain. Makes you wish you could have your bud and smoke it too! Bud I had was a sparkling and colorful work of art and the potency is top notch. Super loud nose of grape soda mixed with earthy kush notes. Burned super clean and not at all harsh and tastes j...
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Cannvis
Member since 2016
We've been very impressed with Calyx Gardens and their Grape Calyx strain at our collective. Beautiful bud structure with a wonderful sweet yet earthy urkle like aroma. The smoke is smooth and sweet, and brings on a very tranquil stone. The recent CW Analytics analysis we received came in at 25.6% T...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bud1234
Member since 2016
this cultivar brought me back to the late 90's this is the closest representation of the purp I used to get back in the day, awesome sweet, earthy grape profile with a strong but soothing stone. don't miss out on this one guys!
Avatar for toks85
Member since 2016
if you want to get to cloud 9 get this awesome strain will get you there. it won't disappoint you. novice users beware☺
