Reviews
8
Sean1982
Member since 2015
Very nice strain! I got an oz. and it looked like popcorn buds in the bag. Upon smelling it was very earthy, piney, and sweet. But when smoked the grape flavor comes out along with some lavender and floral notes. The high comes on quick and you definitely feel relaxed and euphoric.
Very impressed with everything about this strain. Makes you wish you could have your bud and smoke it too! Bud I had was a sparkling and colorful work of art and the potency is top notch. Super loud nose of grape soda mixed with earthy kush notes. Burned super clean and not at all harsh and tastes j...
We've been very impressed with Calyx Gardens and their Grape Calyx strain at our collective. Beautiful bud structure with a wonderful sweet yet earthy urkle like aroma. The smoke is smooth and sweet, and brings on a very tranquil stone. The recent CW Analytics analysis we received came in at 25.6% T...
this cultivar brought me back to the late 90's this is the closest representation of the purp I used to get back in the day, awesome sweet, earthy grape profile with a strong but soothing stone. don't miss out on this one guys!