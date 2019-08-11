ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Grape Candy

I&l Genetics of Colorado created the grape-flavored Grape Candy by crossing White Lemon and Purple Pantera. This tasty strain comes in multi-colored flowers with hues of purple and light green. The heavy high will leave you feeling content and blissed out while you chill out on your favorite couch for an afternoon nap.

Avatar for SkettiEddie
Member since 2018
I think my dog is a flat earth theorist
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Purple Pantera
parent
Strain
Grape Candy