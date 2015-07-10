ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Purple Pantera

Purple Pantera

Purple Pantera is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Snowhigh Seeds. The mix of Pink Panther and Grape Krush genetics produces dark purple hues and a piney OG Kush aroma that is highlighted by sweet grape notes with subtle berry undertones. This strain's fast-acting effects spark bursts of euphoria and deep relaxation that is best saved for the end of the day.

Lineage

Grape Krush
Grape Krush
parent
Pink Panther
Pink Panther
parent
Strain
Purple Pantera
Grape Candy
Grape Candy
child
Panzer Kush
Panzer Kush
child

