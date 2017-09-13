ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Fusalet
Member since 2017
Great taste, made me very high smoking a smaller amount than usual. Dense buds.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
I'm not sure that Grape Cookies was in Leafly last I reviewed it, so forgive me if this is a dupe.  It's New Year's Eve and I was the only one on my team at work today and got a lot done, and that felt good.  We always go home early the day before a holiday, so I did, and I'm sipping on a strong IP...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for girlslocker
Member since 2017
Good for insomnia, a nice Indica. and although I’m not looking for it when I read reviews, this strain has a wonderful mental uplift when I wake up. And dreams are happy. (without any Sativa feeling) . It’s a unique strain. I definitely would get again.
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Pferfect indica. Not too strong but just right. This strain relaxes you , you get to enjoy all the sensations from your typical indica strain but don’t have that couch lock or sleepy vibe.
CreativeEnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Takes a couple minutes to kick in but once it does :):):):) smiles all around. I’m relaxed and feel happy. Not overly excited or energized just happy. I also have a nice body relaxation. Enjoying this one and only needed a small dab
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for dangerousfacade
Member since 2018
I have severe pain and insomnia, but let me say this strain is one of the only type that can actually help me without having to consume larger quantities. Highly recommended for anyone who suffers from insomnia.
Avatar for Dro19
Member since 2018
I just started smoking strictly indicas after discovering purple kush. This will hit you hard after a couple hits i was smacked them it mellowed out. Good for night time use
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for bc7110
Member since 2014
in the beginning full body relaxation. Became sleepy along with being relaxed. Very strong euphoric sensations. Powerful chronic pain relief and made me focused.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy