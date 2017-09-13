Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I'm not sure that Grape Cookies was in Leafly last I reviewed it, so forgive me if this is a dupe.
It's New Year's Eve and I was the only one on my team at work today and got a lot done, and that felt good. We always go home early the day before a holiday, so I did, and I'm sipping on a strong IP...
Good for insomnia, a nice Indica. and although I’m not looking for it when I read reviews, this strain has a wonderful mental uplift when I wake up. And dreams are happy. (without any Sativa feeling) . It’s a unique strain. I definitely would get again.
Takes a couple minutes to kick in but once it does :):):):) smiles all around. I’m relaxed and feel happy. Not overly excited or energized just happy. I also have a nice body relaxation. Enjoying this one and only needed a small dab
I have severe pain and insomnia, but let me say this strain is one of the only type that can actually help me without having to consume larger quantities. Highly recommended for anyone who suffers from insomnia.