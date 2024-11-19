Grape Frosty reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Frosty.
Grape Frosty strain effects
Grape Frosty strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
l........b
November 19, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
perfect before dinner strain 🌙
l........z
December 12, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
it’s absolutely lovely. i suffer from chronic pain and insomnia and it tackles both issues better than any other strain i’ve smoked. some of the best sleep i’ve ever had!! needs much more recognition
d........s
November 30, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is easily my favorite strain I have ever smoked thus far into my life. Very smooth, great flavor, easy to determine how much is too much or too little. Super mellow. Recommend for any newbie or anyone at all to be honest!
4........h
November 7, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Amazing for watching Rick and Morty, can’t stop laughing. 😂😂😂 great flavor, great smoke on it.