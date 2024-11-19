Grape Frosty
Grape Frosty is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grapefruit and ICE strains. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Grape Frosty is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Grape Frosty is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Frosty effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Frosty when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by BackWoodz, Grape Frosty features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Frosty typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Grape Frosty is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Frosty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Grape Frosty strain effects
Grape Frosty strain helps with
25% of people say it helps with Headaches
25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
