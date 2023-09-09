Had a 25% from Alma in a bong. Hits hard up front in the head like a GSC cross but much smoother with less buzz and immediately anxiolytic. Strong relaxation and heavy body effects set in quick and keep creeping. The body effects fuse with the heady high to create an insanely strong, well rounded high. The sedation continues to creep and takes over after a short while but the interesting elements of the high stay with you. Lasts ages. My tolerance is huge and this strain hits like no other. I get anxious easily from the wrong strain but definitely not Grape Galena.