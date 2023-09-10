Grape Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Gelato.
Grape Gelato strain effects
Grape Gelato strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
d........6
September 10, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
It made me extremely horny
l........l
July 31, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is a heavy hitter, even for longer-term smokers, intense head high and body stone, its a double whammy combo. This is a sensationally Strong Sedative strain. Warning: Would NOT recommend to first timers or recreational users. This is a strain for well acquainted seasoned smokers that prefer indicas dominate hybrids.
c........2
March 2, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Definitely 4.5, super incredible taste, super sweet smooth creamy grape berry flavor.
n........9
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Trying this as sugar wax from whole melt extracts. Flavor is really nice and honestly I measure my dabs to be about the size of a fully swollen grain of rice, and two of that size is optimal go to bed or just get faded levels. Knowing my own limits I wouldn't feel like, for myself, going beyond that unless necessary event calls for.
S........3
August 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
First time trying strain really wanted it cause it has G33 in it which is my fav. Grape gelato has a really sweet and sugar candy aroma and taste, white ashes and smooth I can see now this strain is rare. Made me feel uplifted , happy and relaxed. Really enjoyed listening to music on it took my mind to pluto
M........8
January 30, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
Probably the best gelato strain I’ve ever had. Beautiful size able nugs with a great smell and a great taste.
4........7
June 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Definitely a heavy hitter. The effects come on slow but increases in intensity and lasts long too. Recommend for experienced users looking to unwind in the weekend.
n........0
April 21, 2024
Laid back high..Great Smell and taste..