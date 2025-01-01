stock photo similar to Grape Grenade
Grape Grenade
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Grape Grenade is a cannabis strain. Grape Grenade comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Motorbreath15 x Hotspot. Grape Grenade makes crazy huge grape and funk grenades that dump hash and stink up the room. Leave one of the first reviews of Grape Grenade.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Grape GrenadeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grape Grenade products near you
Similar to Grape Grenade near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—