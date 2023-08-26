Grape Kool Aid reviews
Grape Kool Aid reviews
T........2
August 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain all around. Only negative is the inhale is a little earthy but the exhale is this sweet lemonade mixed with berry.
T........r
December 29, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I like it, I just prefer strains that don't make me sleepy
d........c
Yesterday
Only 2 reviews for GK-A? Wow.... that bud was good asF! Definitely worth a try! It's been over a year since I've had some, but remembered it enough to check for reviews later.