Grape OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape OG.
Grape OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
11 people reported 39 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
18% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Cancer
9% of people say it helps with cancer
