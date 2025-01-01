stock photo similar to Grape Pizza
Grape Pizza
Grape Pizza is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Grape Pizza comes from Modified Grapes x The Original Z and is a hybrid. It's green bud with pungent and savory grape flavor that yields a medium amount of flower and high amount of hash. Grape Pizza grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Grape Pizza.
