Grape Sitter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dog Sitter and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Sitter typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Sitter features the dominant terpene myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Sitter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



