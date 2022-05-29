Grape Sorbet reviews
H........t
May 29, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Good shit. It's energizing but relaxing. Calm, not super heavy and leaves a greater appreciation for life. It def brings this film to your vision and everything is brighter, warmer and more saturated. It has a good old fashioned stoned feeling too where it's kinda like looking down a telescope or tunnel but not bad. I prefer the day or morning. Kept me up at night but I was relaxed and entertained. Smells a lot more minty than you'd think, buds are dense and kiefy. My bag looked a lot more like the stiizy batch I just don't know where it came from. Smoke just the right amount and you might get so distracted with whatever youre doing you forget to smoke again, too much and you'll be on your ass talking to a friend or playing videogames. Great start to the day if you don't smoke too much, nice way to unwind otherwise
t........e
November 26, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
This strain and I just vibeeeee. I’m ADHD, anxiety combined so finding a good strain for me can be tricky. Super focused, but relaxed and able to accomplish. Good stuff!
b........9
September 23, 2023
Relaxed
honestly one of the best ive smoked. it’s extremely balanced between head and body high. couch lock is crazy. munchies are strong. perfect for watching a movie
b........y
February 15, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Just makes me so so sleepy haha
d........1
May 11, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
this is my review on grape sorbet? I think this strain is very gas. It makes me very Laffy gassy. I feel very tingly. I am very high THC levels. Top Shelf is the new movement.
J........9
December 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This full experience was based on using Non- tobacco products rolled in a king size Raw black cone.
J........i
November 17, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing indica-dominant hybrid. The incredibly relaxing and stoning effects are immediate, but a comfortable amount of sedation, also very wakeful. At high potency, the grape and earthy sent of the strain matches its taste, the strain itself is covered in trichromes and comes in a variety of purple, orange, and green nugs. It has this "chill" vibe to it that makes it very nice for anyone looking for relaxation without the heavy hitting sedation of most indica-dominant hybrids.
c........s
December 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
straight fire 🔥 these moonrocks are lit grape smacking flavor euphoric body high reminded me of a now and later