Good shit. It's energizing but relaxing. Calm, not super heavy and leaves a greater appreciation for life. It def brings this film to your vision and everything is brighter, warmer and more saturated. It has a good old fashioned stoned feeling too where it's kinda like looking down a telescope or tunnel but not bad. I prefer the day or morning. Kept me up at night but I was relaxed and entertained. Smells a lot more minty than you'd think, buds are dense and kiefy. My bag looked a lot more like the stiizy batch I just don't know where it came from. Smoke just the right amount and you might get so distracted with whatever youre doing you forget to smoke again, too much and you'll be on your ass talking to a friend or playing videogames. Great start to the day if you don't smoke too much, nice way to unwind otherwise