My #1 Strain again its Called Hypno Stank from HOG same thing different Name. If you like Peels you will Love Hypno Stank. The High puts me into Homeostasis, the world is perfect life is great not a problem in the world when I can smoke this. Taste and smells like Grapes Skunk and loads of Funk. I'm a Budtender at a dispensary and if I smoke it before work the ask me to go home and change because I stink. If you have the chance Get HOG Hypno Stank if you can not then try Grape Stank out west. 5+ stars 2023 Strain of the Year!