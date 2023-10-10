Grape Stank reviews
Grape Stank strain effects
Grape Stank strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Depression
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 41% of people say it helps with Stress
c........0
October 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Just tried HOG Cannabis Hypno Stank and WOW! It it's pungent, and hits like a semi! Grape gas indeed. Lol. Beautiful strain, in my top 5 for sure. Highly recommend using this as a night time strain unless you're an experienced consumer.
M........1
August 29, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Heavy heavy hitter wow! Smells like sweet grape with diesel undertones. Been a fan lately of heavy hitting diesel-y strains and this is one of them! Definitely grape ape with a heavier hit in the head wow! Literally made my ping go up a full second. Cannot be a daytime strain just based off of how Stoney it gets you.
m........2
October 24, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
My #1 Strain again its Called Hypno Stank from HOG same thing different Name. If you like Peels you will Love Hypno Stank. The High puts me into Homeostasis, the world is perfect life is great not a problem in the world when I can smoke this. Taste and smells like Grapes Skunk and loads of Funk. I'm a Budtender at a dispensary and if I smoke it before work the ask me to go home and change because I stink. If you have the chance Get HOG Hypno Stank if you can not then try Grape Stank out west. 5+ stars 2023 Strain of the Year!
T........7
November 18, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
By far the best strain I've ever smoked. The smell and taste is like no other.
H........9
October 17, 2023
Definitely grapey! Like kinda insanely so. Really enjoy this when I’m smoking alone - find myself getting a little paranoid when smoking this with anyone besides my roommate. Had a blast by myself though. Sleepy, euphoric, relaxed… but a little jumpy.
R........A
November 23, 2023
if you ever smoked stains like honey gold or purple mayhem and became fans of either one than you will love this strain just as much.
w........1
June 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Euphoria and bliss, a new addition to my favorites.
V........9
October 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I have severe dystonia, sciatica nerve damage and few other issues from a car wreck and surgery. This strain is really good with helping me relax. My tolerance is really high and not much affects me, but Grape Stake has hit the spot! I can relax, feel chill and still focus on watching a movie (which my focus is usually off severly). I need more of this in my life with a rotation in my micro dosing.