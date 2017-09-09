ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Grapefruit Kush

Calculated from 176 reviews

Grapefruit Kush

This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains.  Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1059 reported effects from 137 people
Happy 64%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 35%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

176

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Great bud. I was blown away.... it really does smell like grapefruits. The buzz got me and my girl extremely horny... and had some amazing stoner sex lol. Smells awesome, tastes just like it smells, and overall an amazing buzz. Worth it, would buy again.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for 420Hugo
Member since 2014
Awesome smoke At night with a vape. It's an indica dominant so it relaxing. The moment you finish grinding up the bud and pour it into a bowl an incredible smell of sour grapefruit can be smelt. The high starts off pretty chill along with a few laughs and giggles. You then burst into energetic phas...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for lqdsl
Member since 2016
Kurvana Grapefruit Kush Cartridge. Love. I'm a full-time student who also works full-time and this helps keep me on my grind. Gives me energy, puts me in a good mood and helps me focus. Does give me a LITTLE bit of busy-body syndrome, but it's actually helpful since I'm constantly on the go.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for henryhale
Member since 2012
This is the best weed I have ever had, that's all I could ever say about it, the high is like the biggest stress reliever ever, your problems melt away
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for Krispo
Member since 2015
I picked up a couple of sample grams at the dispensary the other day, and this was one of them. I'll start by saying, if you're going to name a strain after a piece of fruit. That strain should smell and taste like said fruit; and all too often I'm left guessing where they thought the Lemon was in t...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Photos

User uploaded image of Grapefruit KushUser uploaded image of Grapefruit KushUser uploaded image of Grapefruit KushUser uploaded image of Grapefruit KushUser uploaded image of Grapefruit KushUser uploaded image of Grapefruit KushUser uploaded image of Grapefruit Kush
