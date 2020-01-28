We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapefruit Sour Dream.
Reviews
1
JJS3
Member since 2020
Great hybrid smells exactly like grape fruits good relaxing talkative high great for unwinding after work. Would’ve gave it a 4 out of 5 stars if it looked alittle better only because I got it as a lower grade