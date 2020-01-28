ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grapefruit Sour Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapefruit Sour Dream.

Avatar for JJS3
Member since 2020
Great hybrid smells exactly like grape fruits good relaxing talkative high great for unwinding after work. Would’ve gave it a 4 out of 5 stars if it looked alittle better only because I got it as a lower grade
