Bred by Culta, Grapefruit Sour Dream is a wonderful cross of Cookies and Cream, Blue Dream, and Grapefruit Diesel. Offering a gassy, sour, and sweet berry terpene profile, this strain brings forward its diesel roots while adding a berry influence. Great for novice consumers, Grapefruit Sour Dream is not too stoney, offering a more euphoric and silly high.
