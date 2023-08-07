Grapefruit Zlushiez reviews
Grapefruit Zlushiez strain effects
Grapefruit Zlushiez strain flavors
Grapefruit Zlushiez strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
b........a
August 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
Ayo! This strain right here! Two good hits and a cough attack had me sitting on the clouds with Jesus drinking wine LMAO! 10/10 recommend!
h........a
August 23, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
probably one of the best strains i’ve smoked in a while, a couple hits off a pre roll and i’m in another dimension
t........4
October 23, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Beautiful, dense and shiny bud structure and amazingly sweet floral taste. This is that Stoney bologna, walk around the house in your boxers, eating dry cereal out the bag type of high. Hands down one of the best strains I’ve smoked more recently.
s........h
July 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
This is one of the best if not the best sativa strain I’ve ever tried i took 4 hits of my pen and it put me to sleep
b........9
November 22, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
I am growing this strain now and 2 wks from harvest.
f........5
August 27, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I have never had any of these strains before and I really love it! The concentrate wax is a bit pungent smelling but the flavor after the dab is delicious 😋🤤 citrus 🍋🍊 tasting and just sweet. I'm relaxed but also watching TV and doing a review online. 😂😆 I'm focused and could do stuff or relax. Great for pain relief!