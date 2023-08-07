Grapefruit Zlushiez
Grapefruit Zlushiez is a 2020s-era cannabis strain bred by Raw Genetics from a cross of Grapefruit Runtz and Zlushiez. Zlushiez is Zkittlez x Strawberry Fritter (Apple Fritter x Strawberries and Cream). Grapefruit Zlushiez has a thick, sweet citrus syrup taste and strong hybrid effects that pair with daytime or nighttime fun. Leave a review if you've tried Grapefruit Zlushiez.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Grapefruit ZlushiezOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Grapefruit Zlushiez strain effects
Grapefruit Zlushiez strain flavors
Grapefruit Zlushiez strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grapefruit Zlushiez products near you
Similar to Grapefruit Zlushiez near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Grapefruit Zlushiez strain reviews6
Read all reviews
b........a
August 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
h........a
August 23, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
t........4
October 23, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed