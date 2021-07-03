Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Grapeology
  4. Grapeology Reviews

Grapeology reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapeology.

Grapeology effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain

Grapeology reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Flowery
50% of people taste the flavor flowery
Grape
50% of people taste the flavor grape
Pungent
50% of people taste the flavor pungent

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Grapeology near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...