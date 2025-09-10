Minty with the spicy peppery background ending super smooth and unique flavor profile! Kinda gives me that old school gorilla glue buzz with a slight head high added in as well not to shabby might I add. Giving me a mild energetic head high with a relaxing pillow body high perfect for what I would consider light activity’s like watching a movie, reading, meditating. Very Therapeutic Strain for Body and Mind 🧘 Give it a 4/5 for Overall high, Flavor, Medicinal Effects Achieved.

