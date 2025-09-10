Grasshopper Glue reviews
Grasshopper Glue strain effects
Grasshopper Glue strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
w........7
September 10, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Minty with the spicy peppery background ending super smooth and unique flavor profile! Kinda gives me that old school gorilla glue buzz with a slight head high added in as well not to shabby might I add. Giving me a mild energetic head high with a relaxing pillow body high perfect for what I would consider light activity’s like watching a movie, reading, meditating. Very Therapeutic Strain for Body and Mind 🧘 Give it a 4/5 for Overall high, Flavor, Medicinal Effects Achieved.
d........3
December 31, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
It's ok. Doesn't help me as much with pain, sleep, or mood as OG Kush. I found it to be kind of an alternative to OG Kush.