Grasshopper Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Chemdawg. This strain is a balanced hybrid, combining the characteristics of both its indica and sativa parent strains. Grasshopper Glue is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and well-rounded cannabis experience. Grasshopper Glue takes the robust potency of Gorilla Glue #4 and combines it with the classic lineage of Chemdawg. With a THC content that typically ranges between 20% and 25%, this strain is well-suited for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Grasshopper Glue include a balanced combination of relaxation and euphoria. Users often report feeling a sense of calm and contentment, while also experiencing an uplifted and creative mindset. This well-rounded high makes Grasshopper Glue suitable for various activities and moods. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Grasshopper Glue to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and pain. The strain's relaxing effects can provide relief from emotional distress, while its potential analgesic properties may help manage physical discomfort. Bred by an unknown breeder, Grasshopper Glue features a flavor profile that combines the earthy and pungent notes of Gorilla Glue #4 with the fuel-like and citrusy undertones of Chemdawg. This fusion of flavors adds to the overall enjoyment of consuming Grasshopper Glue. The dominant terpene found in Grasshopper Glue is likely to be caryophyllene, contributing to its potential anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, as well as its distinctive spicy and peppery aroma. The average price of Grasshopper Glue can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Grasshopper Glue's balanced effects, intricate flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits have established it as a sought-after hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Grasshopper Glue, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.