Grassroots Granddaddy is an indica-dominant hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) derived from the legendary Granddaddy Purple lineage (Purple Urkle × Big Bud), typically testing between 20–27% THC. This classic cultivar delivers a rich, terpene-forward profile of sweet grape and berry layered with earthy spice and subtle herbal pine undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene, it offers a smooth and flavorful experience. Expect an initial wave of euphoric calm that quickly settles into a deeply relaxing, full-body high that can become sedating at higher doses. Potent and long-lasting, Grassroots Granddaddy is ideal for evening use, stress relief, and unwinding into restful relaxation. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!