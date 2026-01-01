Grassroots Mad Rabbid #5 is a potent indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly testing between 28–31%, created from the flavorful cross of Kush Mints and Grapes & Cream. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a loud aromatic profile of fruity cake batter, creamy sweetness, sugary grape notes, and signature minty gas layered with subtle earthy spice. Dominated by terpenes commonly associated with limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Mad Rabbid #5 offers a smooth, dessert-forward smoke with a cool mint finish inherited from its Kush Mints lineage. Expect an uplifting and euphoric cerebral onset that sparks creativity and elevated mood before settling into deep physical relaxation and calming body effects that can become heavily sedating at higher doses. Flavorful, potent, and deeply relaxing, Mad Rabbid #5 is best suited for evening use, unwinding after long days, or experienced consumers seeking a balanced mix of mental uplift and full-body calm. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!