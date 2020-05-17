Kush Mints
aka Kush Mintz
Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Kush Mints strain effects
Kush Mints strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
Kush Mints strain reviews451
Strain spotlight
Kush Mints strain genetics
Kush Mints grow information
Those growing Kush Mints with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Kush Mints with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Kush Mints plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Kush Mints is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Kush Mints with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.