Hybrid THC 28% CBG 1%

Kush Mints

aka Kush Mintz

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Kush Mints strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Aroused

Euphoric

Kush Mints strain helps with

May 17, 2020
Amazing strain. My go-to late night smoke. Has a very distinct piney/earthy/minty smell and has a strong minty aftertaste. Not harsh at all. Delicious smoke and definitely packs a punch. Relaxes the body and elevates mood. Stress and pain just melt away. Definitely helps with sleep too.
November 16, 2020
Wowza, got this as budder and smells heavy musk dank w the slight mint profile. High is amazing, can knock you out if you’re not careful. Super euphoric w heavy relaxation encouraging you to melt and buzz watching (nodding off too) some Netflix and munching. I can game a decent bit but that’s assuming I don’t rip too much. Solid 5 star strain and highly suggest
August 1, 2020
Wow, that is a EUPHORIC strain. That's the main characteristic of this one, pure euphoria. Accompanied by a good bit of body relaxation and a floaty head stone; but really, so much euphoria. I've had anxiety pretty much my entire life, I've been severely depressed off and on for some time as well. However, when I smoke this strain, I am completely care free, I feel truly happy once again, a rare occasion. Bubba kush has long been amongst my favorite strains, as well as the original Girl Scout Cookies. I've tried many variations of GSC, thin mint, sunset sherbert, jungle cookies, platinum huckleberry cookies, etc., but other than GSC herself, this is definitely the best high I've had from her lineage. Not the best flavor, Sherbert, platinum, and a lot of others have this strain beat in flavor profiles, but not the effects this one has. I strongly recommend this one if you find it. Also, it's super stinky, a good stinky though.
Those growing Kush Mints with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Kush Mints with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Kush Mints plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Kush Mints is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Kush Mints with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.