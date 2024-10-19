Grease Bucket reviews
g........c
October 19, 2024
Grease bucket # 9 (710 labs Persy rosin badder 90u ) Genetics: GMO x BANANA PUNCH#9 thx:76.73% Hard to describe the smell , I want to say the banana smell is more noticeable or potent aposed to GMO gassy smell you expect. , It's more like the banana smell is the first thing you pick up but you still smell the GMO side on a deep whiff the banana taking it from a gassy smell to a more chemical like smell overall. Went in at 594*f (MERICA) a .15-.25g eye balled , clean rig & banger . Smooth from the first rip, it’s super smooth(clean taste) so much so you can inhale a lot and not realize until you exhale (also smooth ) so smooth nose exhale is no bother or tingle in nose/nose canal even on big dabs. Effects are felt from the rip when slightly held in lungs/ mouths durning terp tasting and then exhaled. relief in the neck and back of head is felt both muscles and nerve wise. After a couple mins relief is felt across the whole back ,spine and hip area . The mind is more focused even if there is not much to focus on. Also Allows you to have better mind to muscle coordination for stretching and/or working out. Music is also perceived better and can ensue relaxation or focus.