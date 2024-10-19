stock photo similar to Grease Bucket
Grease Bucket
Grease Bucket is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Garlic Cookies x Banana Punch. This chunky, green strain gets sticky quickly, with pungent gasoline and brown sugar terps. A Grease Bucket collaboration between ColdFire Extracts x Team Elite Genetics x Valley Grove x Lumpy’s Flowers x Green Dawg Cultivators x Blueprint x Booney Acres won fourth place in the Live Resin Cartridge category at the 2024 Emerald Cup.If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grease Bucket, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grease Bucket strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
