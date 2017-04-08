Grease Monkey reviews
Grease Monkey reviews
A........7
April 8, 2017
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Super relaxed. Thinking a lot -daydreaming. Anxious. .........Nope. No Stress. I like this one for when ya just feel that --- "Stop the World I want to get off" --- vibe. Definitely mellows me out so that I can get back to being productive/focused. Very tasty and very nice smell. lasted almost a day at the retailer. AK Fuzzy Buds, in Anchorage, AK. I believe the THC level was 27.46% on that batch.
C........S
July 28, 2017
Aroused
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Man this strain has out-of-the-world relaxation. Also insane body high that massages your soul into an effervescent atmosphere of aphrodisiac peace and euphoria.
I........C
October 27, 2017
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Amazing! This one made it in to my top 5 strains. If you're in to exotics, this is definitely one to try. The gorilla glue and cookies & cream came together perfectly. I can taste a little more of the cookies and cream. The high is really heavy taking away my pain/anxiety and yet leaving me inspired. VERY TASTY! Try it now and thank me later 😊
A........1
January 21, 2018
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Love this strain! I mix it with Cannatonic because I need the high CBD, but I also need the high THC. Alone these strains are really good, but mix them together and WOW!🤗 Knocks out pain, inflammation, anxiety, and stress. Like a natural combo of Excedrin migraine, Xanax & Vicodin. You can stay active if you like but you can easily fade into the couch while staring at the Netflix home screen and daydreaming. 😉 I’ve been experimenting for a year and I think this is it! Grease Monkey and any high CBD strain will do the trick. I’ve had back and neck surgery and have Lupus. If your symptoms are similar, give it a try.
k........y
May 7, 2017
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
super heavy on the indica side, great for a good nights sleep, would recommend :)
E........o
February 9, 2018
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
This is the real deal right here. I picked up some Grease Monkey#7 because of the insanely high THCA of this batch (30.3) at Patriot Care and it did NOT disappoint. Nice musky scent, really classic kB flavor and a high that made a veteran smoker throw his hood up and start laughing for no good god damned reason, hahahaha. Great body high, nice and numb and tingly while the mind stays alert. A true classic.
s........0
April 27, 2017
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Perfect hybrid. It has a delicious vanilla flavor and is super smooth. It crushed my muscle spasms without couchlock. 😁
D........k
May 1, 2017
Where to begin. The flavor and appearance of grease monkey is something to behold. It has this fantastic aroma that you can taste throughout your rip. Def on the heavier indica side.