Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grease Monkey.

Grease Monkey strain effects

Reported by 575 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Hungry

Grease Monkey strain helps with

  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain

April 8, 2017
Super relaxed. Thinking a lot -daydreaming. Anxious. .........Nope. No Stress. I like this one for when ya just feel that --- "Stop the World I want to get off" --- vibe. Definitely mellows me out so that I can get back to being productive/focused. Very tasty and very nice smell. lasted almost a day at the retailer. AK Fuzzy Buds, in Anchorage, AK. I believe the THC level was 27.46% on that batch.
221 people found this helpful
July 28, 2017
Man this strain has out-of-the-world relaxation. Also insane body high that massages your soul into an effervescent atmosphere of aphrodisiac peace and euphoria.
205 people found this helpful
October 27, 2017
Amazing! This one made it in to my top 5 strains. If you're in to exotics, this is definitely one to try. The gorilla glue and cookies & cream came together perfectly. I can taste a little more of the cookies and cream. The high is really heavy taking away my pain/anxiety and yet leaving me inspired. VERY TASTY! Try it now and thank me later 😊
184 people found this helpful
January 21, 2018
Love this strain! I mix it with Cannatonic because I need the high CBD, but I also need the high THC. Alone these strains are really good, but mix them together and WOW!🤗 Knocks out pain, inflammation, anxiety, and stress. Like a natural combo of Excedrin migraine, Xanax & Vicodin. You can stay active if you like but you can easily fade into the couch while staring at the Netflix home screen and daydreaming. 😉 I’ve been experimenting for a year and I think this is it! Grease Monkey and any high CBD strain will do the trick. I’ve had back and neck surgery and have Lupus. If your symptoms are similar, give it a try.
73 people found this helpful
May 7, 2017
super heavy on the indica side, great for a good nights sleep, would recommend :)
68 people found this helpful
February 9, 2018
This is the real deal right here. I picked up some Grease Monkey#7 because of the insanely high THCA of this batch (30.3) at Patriot Care and it did NOT disappoint. Nice musky scent, really classic kB flavor and a high that made a veteran smoker throw his hood up and start laughing for no good god damned reason, hahahaha. Great body high, nice and numb and tingly while the mind stays alert. A true classic.
32 people found this helpful
April 27, 2017
Perfect hybrid. It has a delicious vanilla flavor and is super smooth. It crushed my muscle spasms without couchlock. 😁
29 people found this helpful
May 1, 2017
Where to begin. The flavor and appearance of grease monkey is something to behold. It has this fantastic aroma that you can taste throughout your rip. Def on the heavier indica side.
27 people found this helpful

