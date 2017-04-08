Love this strain! I mix it with Cannatonic because I need the high CBD, but I also need the high THC. Alone these strains are really good, but mix them together and WOW!🤗 Knocks out pain, inflammation, anxiety, and stress. Like a natural combo of Excedrin migraine, Xanax & Vicodin. You can stay active if you like but you can easily fade into the couch while staring at the Netflix home screen and daydreaming. 😉 I’ve been experimenting for a year and I think this is it! Grease Monkey and any high CBD strain will do the trick. I’ve had back and neck surgery and have Lupus. If your symptoms are similar, give it a try.